Short-handed Carpinteria Girls Soccer Drops Third Straight

Zahea Hamadi and Aly Springer scored goals for a shorthanded Carpinteria girls soccer team in a 4-2 loss to Oxnard on Thursday.
"I was very proud of how we turned it around from a few days ago," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said of his team, which suited up just 12 players and finished the match with 11. "We looked like a different team. Oxnard was definitely the best team we have faced this season, but we hung in there and had some good looks towards the end of the game."
Hamadi's goal off a Aisha Duarte assist tied the score in the first.
Oxnard regained the lead after a long counter-attack run.
"A fantastic goal which broke our spirits," said Bryant.
The Yellowjackets added two more goals before Springer scored on a penalty kick.
Carpinteria falls to 0-3.