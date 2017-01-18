Short-handed Cate Falls at Santa Paula, 3-1

Boys Soccer

Cate boys soccer followed a similar pattern in its 3-1 loss at Santa Paula on a rainy Wednesday night: the Rams scored first in the Tri-Valley League game.

Juan Magalhaes put on some nifty moves in the box before crossing the ball to Baker Fox for the finish in the ninth minute. But Santa Paula answered two minutes later and took the lead six minutes after that on a rocket shot from 35 yards. The Cardinals added another goal in the second half.

Cate at times played with 10 players due to a roster depleted by injuries and illness.

"So, under less than ideal circumstances, it's hard not to be pleased by how well we competed," said Cate coach Peter Mack. "We made life tough for the Cardinals and limited them to mostly outside shots. As usual, our back line — even without captain Ryan Borchardt (injury) for almost the entire game — was excellent. We had great leadership from captain Christian Herman, who was called on to play out of position most of the night, and Ben Jessup who not only organized our defense superbly from the center back position, but also made a heroic save as our keeper in the final minutes of the game."

Goalkeeper Cullen Barber made 15 saves on the night.

The loss drops Cate to 2-6-1 overall and 0-4 in league play.

