Short-handed Dos Pueblos Suffers First Loss in TOC Green Division Semifinals

Girls Basketball

With one starting post player seated on the bench with an ankle injury and the other sitting out most of the game in foul trouble, the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team felt hamstrung against a sharp-shooting squad from Arroyo Grande.

The Eagles had just three players score in the game but they inflicted enough damage to hand DP its first defeat of the season, 44-40, in a Green Division semifinal of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Thursday night at the San Marcos Thunderhut.

Dos Pueblos (10-1) will play for third place against Hanford’s Sierra Pacific on Friday at 3 p.m. at Santa Barbara High’s J.R. Richards Gym. Sierra Pacific lost to Seattle Prep in the other semifinal, 47-36.

Arroyo Grande and Seattle Prep play for the Green Division title at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara.

The hot shooting of senior guard Kinsey McBryde got Arroyo Grande rolling early. She buried three three-pointers in the first quarter, helping the Eagles take a 14-8 lead. McBryde finished with six triples for a game-high 18 points.

McBryde, Brynn Thoming (16 points) and AJ Bertelsen (10) were the only scorers for AG (5-2). Bertelsen played big in third quarter, hitting three straight baskets after Dos Pueblos took its only lead of the game (23-22) on an offensive rebound by Holly Barrera.

The Chargers scored just one more point in the third before Thoming hit a jumper and McBryde buried a pair of three-pointers, including a deep trey with four seconds left in the quarter, to put the Eagles up 36-24.

Down by 15 points early in the fourth quarter, Dos Pueblos made a valiant comeback, pulling to within six (43-37) with 2:30 to go. After making a couple of stops, the Chargers created two good looks at three-pointers but they couldn’t finish the shots.

Camila Casanueva buried a trey with 33 seconds left, but DP’s defense was unable to keep McBryde in the backcourt and was forced to foul her. She made the first free throw, missed the second, and Keriann Aguilera of the Eagles grabbed the offensive rebound. DP tied her up and was awarded the ball on the alternate possession.

The Chargers missed a shot inside and their winning streak came to an end at 10 games.

Casanueva scored 14 points and Barrera had 10 to lead DP, which was missing Lauren Noggle with an ankle injury suffered in the Simi Valley game on Wednesday night, and had Amber Belletti on the bench in foul trouble for most of the game. She picked up three fouls in the first half and was hit with her fourth early in the third quarter.

“Not having Lauren and Amber having a foul every other minute had something to do with it,” said DP coach Phil Sherman of the loss. “The difference in the game was like the first quarter when they got out to an 8- to 10-point lead. We kind of came back and they hit a few shots. I don’t know how long we went without making a shot but it was a long time.”

Seattle Prep 47, Sierra Pacific 36

Junior guard Hilary Lapke scored nine of her 12 points in the fourth quarter as Seattle Prep pulled away from Sierra Pacific in the semifinal game.

The Panthers outscored the Bears from Hanford 20-11 in the final stanza.

Lapke shared team scoring honors with 6-2 sophomore center Marie Hauck.

Celeste Lewis and Hailey Leslie each scored seven points for Sierra Pacific.

Pioneer Valley 53, San Marcos 38

Juliete Dodgs scored a season-high 13 points for the Royals in the consolation round loss.

Viviana Salazar's 10 points led a balanced scoring attack for Pioneer Valley.

"We played good defense in the first half, had good offensive possessions in the second half," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said. "We just have to put both sides together."

