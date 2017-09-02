Short-handed SBCC Volleyball Drops Two at Bakersfield

College Volleyball

SBCC lost two women’s volleyball matches on Saturday, falling to Bakersfield 3-0 for the second time in a week and losing to Mira Costa of Oceanside 3-1.

The Vaqueros (2-4) were playing without their top hitter and last year’s WSC North MVP Carolyn Andrulis, who is out of the country on family business.

Kaylene Ureno had 11 kills in the 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 loss to the Renegades (5-1). Freshman libero Avery Mulvey had 12 digs.

The Vaqueros won the first set vs. Mira Costa, then dropped a 23-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 decision. Ureno posted a career-high 17 kills and a season-best 18 digs. Mulvey notched a season-high 21 digs. McKenzie Garrison added six kills and five digs while Karissa Mertens had five kills and nine digs.

“Our young squad played hard but came up short,” said veteran coach Ed Gover. “Kaylene was outstanding in both matches, hitting. 261 and .267. Kenzie, a freshman outside hitter, had to play middle due to the absence of Carolyn.

“I fell Kiana Pisula did an excellent job running the offense and really used our attackers to her best advantage.”

The Vaqueros will play their first home matches on Saturday in the SBCC Quad, taking on Fullerton at 10 a.m. and Golden West at 2 p.m.

