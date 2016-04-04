Short Heat Wave, Chance of Showers Headed To Santa Barbara County This Week

National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday and a 30-percent chance of showers starting Thursday night

Santa Barbara County will have a midweek heat wave before a low-pressure system comes in to drop temperatures and hopefully some rain in the region.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-to-high 80s Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the county and there’s potential for a wind advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

“There will be a significant drop in temperature Thursday and Friday into the weekend compared to the little heat wave we’re going to have,” said weather specialist Bonnie Bartling with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

It could be a difference of 10 or 15 degrees from day to day, particularly for inland areas, she said.

There is a 30-percent chance of showers Thursday night and Friday and a second low-pressure system will be a bit stronger, bringing a 40-percent chance of showers for Saturday and Sunday, Bartling said.

As of now, the National Weather Service is forecasting a quarter-inch to inch of rainfall from the two events.

South Coast areas and the Lompoc Valley are expected to reach 85 degrees Wednesday and drop to about 70 degrees by Friday, while Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Maria temperatures are expected to peak around 87 degrees Wednesday and drop down to the 60s by the weekend.

