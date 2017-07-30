Short-Term Vacation Rental Appeal Headed to Santa Barbara City Council

The Santa Barbara City Council will tackle another proposed home-to-vacation-rental conversion at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city’s Architectural Board of Review denied the conversion in April, stating that the project is “not consistent with the principles of sound community planning.” The 1,081-square-foot house, at 812 Jennings Ave. on the Lower Eastside, is currently a rental home.

“The requirement that ABR review applications converting more than 1,000 square feet of residential property to commercial use casts the ABR into a land-use role, which is not consistent with their design review role,” attorney John Thyne said in his appeal letter to the City Council.

Thyne, who represents property owner Joe Armel, also points out in the letter that city staff had recommended approval of the project.

Santa Barbara is struggling with a severe rental housing crisis, and vacation rentals have emerged as one prong of the conversation.

In 2016, the city banned short-term vacation rentals in residential zones unless those areas also allow hotels. In those cases, homeowners seeking a vacation rental conversion must first get approval to convert their property to a commercial property.

The proposed Jennings Avenue conversion is in the M-1 Manufacturing Zone and is surrounded by a mixture of commercial, industrial and apartment properties. Jennings is a one-block street between Milpas and Nopal streets, a half-block east of East Montecito Street.

Despite the rise in the shared-economy mentality and the popularity of Airbnb, the City of Santa Barbara is closely guarding its stock of residential housing, while at the same time leading the charge on a controversial high-density housing program that has resulted in approval of hundreds of small- and midsized apartments all over town.

City officials believe vacation rental properties could be used to provide affordable housing to locals. Property owners disagree, however, saying that they want to live in their homes at least a few months out of the year. If they did not use their homes as vacation rentals, they say, the residences could be rented for as much as $5,000 a month, which hardly address the city’s affordable housing problems.

The council just two weeks ago rejected a similar conversion, a downtown fourth-floor penthouse apartment that the owner wanted to convert to a vacation rental.

The vacation-rental issue has become one of the primary issues facing candidates in the upcoming mayoral and council election.

“Despite the fact that the residential use is legal nonconforming in the M-1 Zone, housing is still a priority, and converting a residential unit to a commercial hotel use would be a loss for the neighborhood and the community at large,” the ABR concluded in its findings on the Jennings Street case.

The single-story residence also has a 197-square-foot garage. The property owner plans to widen the driveway apron and add two uncovered parking spaces, a new three-foot fence along the sidewalk in front and new landscaping.

City staff recommended approval of the project to the ABR.

“The project does not have any significant project-specific impacts peculiar to the site, and minor project-specific environmental issues are addressed through project design and standard regulatory requirements,” according to a planning memo.

