Short Warm-Up Doesn’t Bother Carpinteria in 6-0 Softball Win

Softball

Carpinteria shook off a short warm-up after a late arrival at Nipomo and blanked the Titans 6-0 in a non-league softball game on Thursday.

Amanda Blair allowed only four hits while striking out seven.

Isabel Studt led the offense, going 4 for 4, with a triple, double and two singles and four RBI. Her triple to deep left center-field scored Raquel Cordero, Amanda Blair and Samantha Saenz, who all singled.

Studt his an RBI double in the seventh.

Blair and Cordero each had two hits. The Warriors (2-0) rapped out 12 hits for the game.

Carpinteria plays at the Santa Ynez Tournament on Saturday.






