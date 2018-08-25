Saturday, August 25 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Shorthanded Bishop Diego Dominated by St. Bonaventure, 27-3

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 25, 2018 | 1:01 a.m.

Bishop Diego needed all hands on deck playing against a tough team like St. Bonaventure.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the deck was missing two key players on offense Friday night and the result was a 27-3 loss to the Seraphs at the VC Sportsplex.

Bishop took the field without injured running back Adrian Soracco and suspended quarterback Jake Engel. They were key players in the Cardinals’ run to the CIF Southern Section and State titles last year.

The Cardinals clearly suffered without them. The offense managed just 84 yards rushing, 118 total yards and only five first downs.

“By (Bishop Diego) not having their best quarterback and running back, we felt we could get up more in the box more than normal,” St. Bonaventure coach Tony Henney told the Ventura County Star.

Kai Rojas put on a show for the St. Bonaventure fans. Less than a minute into the game, he caught a pass from quarterback Gavin Beerup and turned it into an 81-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, he broke off a 67-yard TD run for a 14-3 lead. 

Bishop’s lone score came on a 26-yard Jack Luckhurst field goal in the first quarter.

The score was 14-3 at halftime, but it could have been worse for Bishop.

Two penalties wiped out a Rojas 33-yard gain and a one-handed interception which he turned into a 90-yard touchdown return. 

St. Bonaventure showed no letdown in the third quarter. Russell Henderson intercepted Bishop Diego quarterback Jackson Haskell on the third play of the period, and the Seraphs proceeded to drive 40 yards in nine plays to score on a Beerup 10-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Blanks.

Rojas finished with 122 yards rushing on nine carries and also caught four passes for 114 yards.

Justin Cantu tacked on a final TD in the closing moment of the fourth quarter.

—This story includes information from the Ventura County Star.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 