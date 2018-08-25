Shorthanded Bishop Diego Dominated by St. Bonaventure, 27-3

Football

Bishop Diego needed all hands on deck playing against a tough team like St. Bonaventure.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the deck was missing two key players on offense Friday night and the result was a 27-3 loss to the Seraphs at the VC Sportsplex.

Bishop took the field without injured running back Adrian Soracco and suspended quarterback Jake Engel. They were key players in the Cardinals’ run to the CIF Southern Section and State titles last year.

The Cardinals clearly suffered without them. The offense managed just 84 yards rushing, 118 total yards and only five first downs.

“By (Bishop Diego) not having their best quarterback and running back, we felt we could get up more in the box more than normal,” St. Bonaventure coach Tony Henney told the Ventura County Star.

Kai Rojas put on a show for the St. Bonaventure fans. Less than a minute into the game, he caught a pass from quarterback Gavin Beerup and turned it into an 81-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, he broke off a 67-yard TD run for a 14-3 lead.

Bishop’s lone score came on a 26-yard Jack Luckhurst field goal in the first quarter.

The score was 14-3 at halftime, but it could have been worse for Bishop.

Two penalties wiped out a Rojas 33-yard gain and a one-handed interception which he turned into a 90-yard touchdown return.

St. Bonaventure showed no letdown in the third quarter. Russell Henderson intercepted Bishop Diego quarterback Jackson Haskell on the third play of the period, and the Seraphs proceeded to drive 40 yards in nine plays to score on a Beerup 10-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Blanks.

Rojas finished with 122 yards rushing on nine carries and also caught four passes for 114 yards.

Justin Cantu tacked on a final TD in the closing moment of the fourth quarter.

—This story includes information from the Ventura County Star.