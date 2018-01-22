Shorthanded Bishop Diego Girls Lose to Top-Ranked Grace Brethren

A shorthanded Bishop Diego girls basketball team ran into the top-ranked team in Division 5AA, Grace Brethren, and suffered a 52-16 loss in a Frontier League game.

"We were missing Ariana Morones (injured) and Natalie Whiting (illness), but I thought the team really stepped up their play compared to our previous game," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said.

Ariana Rivera scored seven points to lead the Cardinals (5-6, 0-1).

"Ashlyn Oxten played her best gane of the year on both ends of the court," Burich said. "It was the first time Ashlyn was calling for the ball in the post and if that continues it will be a positive step to our season.

"Britney Perez played well off the bench as well."

Bishop is back in action Tuesday at Villanova Prep.

