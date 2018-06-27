Shorthanded Carpinteria Ekes Out 1-0 Wiin Over Cate

Boys Basketball

Juan Pablo Alvarez converted a penalty kick in the 16th minute, and shorthanded Carpinteria made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over crosstown rival Cate in a tense Tri-Valley League boys soccer match on Friday night.

"Not a pretty game by any means," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "However, our young men responded well to the adversity and held their ground to complete the shutout and remain undefeated in league play."

The Warriors are 7-0-1 in league and 7-9-1 overall.

Carpinteria lost center midfielder Christian Chacon to his second yellow card, which the Warriors alter their game.

"After making necessary adjustments at halftime, we went onto the defensive stance and withstood numerous attacks by Cate," said Quintero.

The penalty kick was awarded after the referee called a hand ball violation on a Cate player on a Bryan Garcia cross into the penalty area.

Edward Delgado and Jose Sanchez teamed up at the keeper position to preserve the shutout with a combined four saves.

"Again, all available players contributed to the grudge match and played with grit," said Quintero.

