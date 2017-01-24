Shorthanded Cate Falls to Thacher

Girls Basketball

A shorthanded Cate girls basketball team lost to Thacher, 40-30, in a Frontier League game on Tuesday.

The Rams were missing five players due to illness and injuries.

"This actually was a great opportunity for athletes who have not seen a ton of game time to play and work together with their teammates," Cate coach Amy Venditta said.

The Rams got off to a slow start and Thacher took advantage, opening up a big lead.

"It took almost an entire half of basketball for the Rams to gain their confidence. When they did, they played exceptionally aggressive and were successful both defensively and offensively," said Venditta.

Amber Thiery led the Rams with 13 points.

Cate plays at Bishop Diego on Thursday

