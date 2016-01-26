Shorthanded Dons Draw With Buena

Boys Soccer

Eduardo Reveles finished a corner kick from Jorge Garcia-Torres, and the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team escaped Buena with a 1-1 draw Tuesday in a Channel League game in Ventura.

The CIF Division 1 eighth-ranked Dons fell behind in the 11th minute but answered six minutes later.

"I was proud of the effort and being able to respond to being down a goal tonight while missing a few players due to injuries and a class field trip," Dons coach Todd Heil said.

The tie keeps Santa Barbara (17-4-2 and 4-0-1 in league) in first place with 13 points, Buena, Dos Pueblos and Ventura are all tied in second with 7 points.

