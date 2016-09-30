Shorthanded Dos Pueblos Falls Short at La Jolla

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos was outscored 3-0 in the final period and dropped an 11-7 decision to La Jolla in a non-league boys water polo game on Friday in La Jolla.

The Chargers, who played without their seniors because they were taking the SAT, were down by one goal (8-7) going into the fourth period but ran out of steam.

Sophomore Wyatt Meckelborg scored two goals had one assist and three steals to lead DP. Junior Madison Montag and freshmen Ethan Parrish and Brennan Bingham each scored one goal.

Dos Pueblos (5-7) plays coach Connor Levoff's alma mater, The Bishop's School, on Saturday.

