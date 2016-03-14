Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Shorthanded Laguna Falls in Tennis: Dos Pueblos Golfers Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 14, 2016 | 5:47 p.m.

Laguna Blanca was without its top singles player and suffered a 10-8 boys tennis loss to Pacifica on Monday. It was the Owls' first setback of the season.

"Our doubles lineup came out flat in the first round, getting swept," said coach Trevor Thorpe. "In the second round, we rallied,  although we had leads on 2 of 3 doubles courts in the final round, we weren't able to eek out another set."

Alex Furukawa and Andrew Tolles were both dominant in sweeping their singles sets. Kylan Tyng  fought extremely hard throughout and nearly pulled off a win against the Pacifica No. 3 player.

The Owls play Nordhoff on Tuesday.

"We'll look to make some doubles adjustments and will also be back to full strength," Thorpe said. "Sometimes it's better to get bucked off the horse a few times, as long as you're willing to get back on."

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 396, Oxnard 412

Mikha Benedictus fired a 76 and three other Dos Pueblos shot in the 70s in the non-league win over Oxnard.

Mason Glinsky of Oxnard was the medalist with a 73

Dos Pueblos improve to 5-2.

DP Scores

Mikha Benedictus 76
Andres Fairbairn 78
Zach Steinberger 79
Aidan Thomas 79
Daniel Cheung 84

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

