Shorthanded San Marcos Loses in Four Against Valencia

Boys Volleyball

Three hitters recorded double figures in kills for San Marcos, but it wasn't enough as the Royals lost at Valencia, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 in a non-league boys volleyball match on Tuesday.

Clay Nerdin led the Royals with 19 kills, Ryder Rivadenyra had 15 and Brennan Ware added 14.

Andrew Giller played a strong defensive game, picking up 14 digs.

"Andrew Giller played an amazing game for us. He was everywhere, had a hand on every ball on every play," coach Kyle Benskin said.

Benskin noted that the Royals were missing four players due to sickness, "so this was a tough game for us.

"Valencia came ready to play. They had a strong offense with several really smart hitters, and they put up a really tough block. We need to increase our energy."

San Marcos (5-3) plays at the Royal Tournament on Saturday.