Lacrosse

Shorthanded Santa Barbara Girls Lacrosse Holds Off Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2017 | 10:09 p.m.

Payton Wolf scored two goals and had two assists, and a shorthanded Santa Barbara High's girls lacrosse team held off Dos Pueblos 6-5 on Monday night at DP.

The Dons had several players suffering from the flu and played down a player.

"This was a real underdog story," Santa Barbara coach Kristin Boehm said. "Dos Pueblos beat us last year, and we knew they had a strong team this year as well."

The Dons scored the first three goals of the game before Dos Pueblos got on the board. It was 4-1 at halftime.

"The second half was where DP's man-up advantage really came into play, as my players became more tired," Boehm said. "DP began to close the gap, getting the first two goals of the second half. "

The Chargers pulled to within one (4-3) before Wolf scored back-to-back goals for a 6-3 lead with 3:50 to go. DP scored the last two goals.

Grace Long scored three goals and Elena Ibbetson and Alexia Vance had one each for DP. 

"On attack, we held the ball and played smart," DP coach Sam Limkeman said. "The Dons defense was tighter and faster which prevented us from taking many shots. However, on defense, goalie Emily Khetnaree played her best game by making 10 saves and letting in only six."

Mia Barton scored two goals and Sabina Loza and Kate Mascari had one apiece for Santa Barbara. Goalie Serenity Davis had four saves.

In a boys lacrosse match, Santa Barbara edged Dos Pueblos, 8-6.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

