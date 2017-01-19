Shorthanded SBCC Men Lose to Oxnard

College Basketball

Freshman forward Dayshone Henry scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Wednesday night, leading Oxnard to a 76-62 men’s basketball win over SBCC in the Sports Pavilion.

The Condors improved to 1-1 in the WSC North and 4-11 overall.



Ben Clay, a 6-3 freshman from Santa Barbara High, led the Vaqueros (2-16, 0-2) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Clay hit 8-12 from the field. Drayten Howell added 14 points and a season-best nine assists.

Tyler Crandall had his first collegiate double-double with 12 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. He has 19 points and 23 rebounds in two WSC contests. Chris Givens added 11 points and four steals. Center Robert Livingston (4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) left with an ankle injury at the 14:04 mark but returned less than five minutes later with a minor limp.

Santa Barbara only had six healthy players with leading scorer Robert Hutchins (20.6 per game) sidelined by the flu. The Vaqueros have lost their last 13 games.

The Vaqueros travel to Hancock on Saturday for a 3 p.m. WSC contest.