College Basketball

Shorthanded UCSB Loses Gabe Vincent in Loss to Fullerton

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | February 2, 2017 | 10:16 p.m.

Tre' Coggins scored 22 points to lead a balanced Cal State Fullerton attack in a 79-53 basketball win over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday night. 

Already playing shorthanded in the absence of four frontcourt players, UCSB lost junior guard Gabe Vincent, its leading scorer and three-point shooting threat, to a left knee injury in the first half. The extent of the injury will not be known until Friday but Vincent has been ruled out for Saturday's game against UC Davis.

"We are hoping for the best with Gabe," said head coach Bob Williams. "He is such an outstanding young man and you hate to see something like this happen to him, or any player for that matter.

The Titans (10-11 overall, 4-4 in the Big West) never trailed after the Gauchos (3-17, 1-7) took a brief 4-3 lead with just over 16 minutes to play in the first half. 

With the score tied at 15 at the 12:26 mark in the half, Fullerton outscored UCSB 24-10 the rest of the way to take a commanding 39-25 lead at the break. Until Eric Childress made a as the halftime buzzer sounded the Gauchos had missed 10 of their last 11 field goal attempts. 

The Titans kept it going in the second half, building their lead to 33 before settling in for the 26-point victory.

After making 7-of-11 field goal attempts to open the game, UCSB made just 12-of-43 the rest of the game, 27.9%, to finish at 35.2% overall.   

Maxwell Kupchak led Santa Barbara with 10 points. Vincent had nine before he exited the game and Childress added eight. 

Coggins scored his game-high 22 points on the strength of 6-of-9 from outside the three-point arc. Austen Awosika (12), Jackson Rowe (11), Kyle Allman (11) and Khalil Ahmad (11) joined Coggins in double-figures for the Titans, who made 50.0% of their shots.

The Gauchos will remain at home to play first-place UC Davis on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the Thunderdome.

