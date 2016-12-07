Shots Don’t Fall for Bishop Diego Girls

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego had a tough night shooting and dropped a 35-30 non-league girls basketball game against Thacher in the Bird Cage Classic.

Kylie Koeper scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals (2-2).

Bishop got off to a slow start and trailed 17-7 at halftime. The Cardinals stepped up their play in the second half and cut the deficit to three points a few times in the fourth period but couldn't get closer.

"I was happy how our defense intensified in the second half," coach Jeff Burich said. "We just couldn't overcome our poor shooting."

Bishop returns to tournament play on Friday against Santa Maria at 6:30 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.