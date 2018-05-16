Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Shots Fired as Deputies Are Conducting Traffic Stop in Goleta

No injuries reported in incident on 7000 block of Calle Real, near Happy Harry’s Produce Market

Deputies with guns drawn Click to view larger
Deputies approach a vehicle at gunpoint Tuesday night in Goleta after shots were fired on the 7000 block of Calle Real. It turned out not to be the suspect vehicle, and no injuries were reported. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 16, 2018 | 7:55 a.m.

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle late Tuesday night as deputies were conducting a traffic stop in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. on the 7000 block of Calle Real, in front of Happy Harry’s Produce Market.

“Deputies were on a traffic stop when they heard gunfire coming from a nearby vehicle driving by them,” said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman. “It does not appear that shots were directed at the deputies.”

There were no injuries, and the deputies immediately called for backup and began search for the suspect vehicle, Hoover said.

A gray sedan that was stopped at gunpoint a few blocks away turned out not to be the suspect vehicle.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no suspects in the incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Patrol car parked. Click to view larger
Shots were fired from a passing vehicle Tuesday night as deputies were conducting a traffic stop in front of Happy Harry's Produce Market on Calle Real in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

