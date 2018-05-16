Shots Fired as Deputies Are Conducting Traffic Stop in Goleta

No injuries reported in incident on 7000 block of Calle Real, near Happy Harry’s Produce Market

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle late Tuesday night as deputies were conducting a traffic stop in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. on the 7000 block of Calle Real, in front of Happy Harry’s Produce Market.

“Deputies were on a traffic stop when they heard gunfire coming from a nearby vehicle driving by them,” said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman. “It does not appear that shots were directed at the deputies.”

There were no injuries, and the deputies immediately called for backup and began search for the suspect vehicle, Hoover said.

A gray sedan that was stopped at gunpoint a few blocks away turned out not to be the suspect vehicle.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no suspects in the incident.

