Show Off Your Creativity in Home, Business Holiday Decorating Contest

By Cindy Hoskins for the city of Santa Maria | November 18, 2016 | 9:34 a.m.

'Tis the season to be jolly and spread holiday cheer throughout the community, and the Santa Maria Recreation and Park Department and Recreation and Parks Commission invite community members to decorate their homes and businesses in the spirit of the season.

Dazzle the community with your creations and earn a spot on the 2016 Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Tour Map.

Nominations are being accepted now through Dec. 13. To nominate a residence or business, email a photograph and the address of the display to [email protected] Individuals can nominate their own display. Awards will be given to nominees that have not won in prior years.

Past winners who are nominated will be eligible for the new Holiday Hall of Fame category. All contest winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org to view additional contest
guidelines.

— Cindy Hoskins for the city of Santa Maria.

 

