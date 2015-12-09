Show Off Your Plunge Power at the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County

Advice

Take the Plunge for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County athletes Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria and be "Freezin for a Reason!"

For just a minimum of $50, you can participate in the coolest event of 2015 — the Polar Plunge!

Not only will you brave the cold waters but you will also receive incentives like a Polar Plunge t-shirt and a pancake breakfast, and you will get to show off your plunge power to help support Special Olympics.

Register as an individual plunger or create a team at www.sosc.org/nsbplunge. Day-of registrations accepted.

Registration and check-in will be held from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. A welcoming ceremony at 9:45 a.m. will precede the 10 a.m. plunge.

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 S. McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

For event information, contact 805.925.0951 x260.

— Rudy Gutierrez is the recreation coordinator for the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.