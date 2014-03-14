Show Your Love for SBCC By Submitting Your Own Cheer Video

Santa Barbarans and the worldwide community are invited to show their love for Santa Barbara City College by learning the new SBCC Cheer!

Once they’ve learned the cheer, they can show the world how much they care about SBCC by submitting a video of themselves performing the cheer.

Submitted cheers may be selected for inclusion at the premier of the SBCC Cheer Video on April 4 during the SBCC Foundation Campaign for Student Success kickoff party starting at 5 p.m. at the Sports Pavilion on Main Campus.

“We are so looking forward to seeing all the wonderful cheer video submissions from friends and fans of SBCC here locally and all over the world!” said Robyn Freedman, Campaign for Student Success chairwoman. “We invite the entire community to come to an evening of fun, food and great love for SBCC on April 4’s kickoff party and debut of the SBCC Cheer Video!”

It’s fun and easy! Here are the steps:

» 1) Guys and gals, simply watch the video with this story, or visit ShowUsYourLove.org.

» 2) Grab some fellow fans of SBCC and learn the cheer together.

» 3) Take a video of your group performing the cheer (can be on smartphone, iPad, etc).

» 4) Submit your video by March 21 to [email protected] (as a YouTube link or .Mov file) and it may be featured in the final SBCC Cheer Video!

» 5) Attend the Campaign for Student Success kickoff party at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion on April 4 starting at 5 p.m., and bring your friends to watch the debut of the SBCC Cheer Video!

Once their video has been submitted, participants can also share it on social media including the hashtag #sbccLOVE and check out other submissions!

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the SBCC Foundation.