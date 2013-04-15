Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Showcase Events Put Spotlight on UCSB Graduate Students

By Patricia Marroquin for UC Santa Barbara Graduate Division | April 15, 2013 | 1:55 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara’s Graduate Division is hosting its first Graduate Student Showcase now through April 23, a celebration of the university’s extraordinary graduate students and their remarkable accomplishments. The Showcase offers a host of opportunities for graduate students to present their work to the broader campus public and local community, and for departments across campus to celebrate and acknowledge the essential contributions graduate students make to UCSB’s academic mission.

The featured event of the Showcase is the Grad Slam, a campus-wide competition for the best three-minute talk. This is an opportunity for graduate students to tell the campus about their research or share their thoughts on “big ideas that matter.” Eighty-two graduate students representing 36 departments and programs are scheduled to compete. Nine preliminary rounds — the first of which began April 12 — will culminate in the Grad Slam Finals at 3:30 p.m. Friday in 1701 Theater and Dance West.

Other events open to the public include:

» A Performance and Poster Showcase featuring new play readings and posters from students in such departments as Political Science, Geography, Chemical Engineering, Education, Religious Studies, and Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology

» Tours of the Dumas Collection of Greek Pottery and Religious Studies Collections

» Tours of the AlloSphere, Systemics Lab, transLAB and Experimental Visualization Lab

» A First Year Master of Fine Arts Art Exhibition and Reception

» A Marine Science Poster Session

Click here for the full schedule of Graduate Student Showcase events.

— Patricia Marroquin is a senior writer for the UC Santa Barbara Graduate Division.

