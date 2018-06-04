Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Shower Kittens With Love at Cat Therapy

By Catalina Esteves for Cat Therapy | April 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Stray Cat Alliance will bring newborn kittens to demonstrate how to bottle-feed them. Click to view larger
Stray Cat Alliance will bring newborn kittens to demonstrate how to bottle-feed them. (Courtesy photo)

Cat Therapy, Santa Barbara’s only cat cafe, opened less than a year ago, but announced it already has reached a milestone of 105 adoptions. It also is becoming a hangout spot for those who can’t adopt their own pets.

To celebrate, Cat Therapy will holding a Kitten Shower with Stray Cat Alliance, one of its rescue partners, to raise funds and supplies for all the kittens that are coming this spring and need saving from at-risk situations.

The event will be April 8 starting at noon. C’est Cheese will provide cheese platters, coffee and tea will be included.

And, there will be kittens. Stray Cat Alliance will bring newborn kittens to show guests how to bottle-feed and properly care for them. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness, learn about what goes into saving kittens' lives, and raise funds for them.

“We understand that a lot of people can’t adopt or foster cats at home. That is why we opened Cat Therapy. But that’s not all there is to do to help save more cats," said Catalina Esteves, founder of Cat Therapy.

"Knowledge is so powerful. If you understand what goes into rescuing animals, and some of the challenges organizations face, maybe you can come up with a little something you can do to help," she said.

"Things like spreading the word, or sharing what you learn at the Kitten Shower with friends and family can make a huge difference,” she said.

Guests will have the option to apply to foster kittens. The kittens will be available for pre-adoption, meaning they will go home to approved adopters once they are eight weeks old.

Tickets to the event are $60, with 60 percent of proceeds being donated to Stray Cat Alliance.

Santa Barbara is officially a no-kill county, but other places are euthanizing thousands of cats a year due to lack of space and resources at their facilities.

It is thanks to the work of organizations like Stray Cat Alliance that neonatal kittens are given a second chance at getting strong and healthy, and finding a home.

Following is a link to the kittens Amazon wishlist: https://smile.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/3Q47HXVUGRCS2/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_gk2IAbD6G8RR8.

— Catalina Esteves for Cat Therapy.

 

