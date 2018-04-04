Showers and Thunderstorms in Forecast for Santa Barbara County

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in Santa Barbara County Sunday into Monday as a low-pressure system draws in monsoonal moisture from the south, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were pegging the chance of rain Sunday at 50 percent, dropping to 20 percent Monday morning.

“At this time, the models are showing significant moisture and strong instability moving over the area, with a potential of strong thunderstorms forming Sunday afternoon through Sunday night,” forecasters said in a Special Weather Statement.

“The storms may be strong enough to produce wind gusts over 50 mph, hail, heavy downpours, and flash flooding.”

A low-pressure system near the Bay Area on Saturday was expected to shift southward, forming a cutoff low off Pt. Conception, according to Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

That, in turn, will pull in moisture from Mexico and Arizona, Kaplan said.

He added that forecasters are not expecting any microbursts like the one that slammed the Santa Barbara waterfront last Sunday, but they can’t rule them out, especially if strong thunderstorms hit the area.

“We never anticipate getting microbursts, but they could happen,” he said.

Daytime highs Sunday and Monday should be in the 80s along the coast, and into the 90s in the inland areas. Overnight lows are expected around 60.

The rest of the week should see night and morning low clouds and fog, followed by mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-70s

Click here for the latest forecast.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.