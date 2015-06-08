Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Showers, Thunderstorms Could Arrive in Santa Barbara County Beginning Tuesday Afternoon

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 8, 2015 | 4:33 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms could move into Santa Barbara County beginning Tuesday afternoon, where the chance of rainfall lingers through the evening.

A low-pressure system moving across the area will bring a 20-percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms that could accompany wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph, according to Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The storm is developing over the eastern Pacific Ocean, he said, picking up moisture from tropical storm Blanca to create unstable air and a difficult to predict amount of precipitation.

Temperatures will remain above normal for this time of year, however, with a high of 78 degrees in Santa Barbara on Tuesday and a high of 76 in Santa Maria.

“It’s not going to be a big cooling,” Seto said.

He expected a relatively light accumulation, if any, but said you never know with thunderstorms.

“It just depends on the size of the storm,” Seto said.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management sent out a message Monday cautioning residents about the possibility of street flooding if heavy rain does fall, along with “cloud-to-ground lightning.”

Bring an umbrella was the call Santa Barbara Unified School District put out to parents and family who plan to attend the La Cuesta and Alta Vista high school graduations at the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Tuesday. That 4 p.m. ceremony is happening rain or shine, since the ceremony could be moved under the courthouse arch, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said.

The chance for rain shifts eastward Wednesday into the Santa Barbara mountains, leaving the area entirely by Thursday, Seto said.

Temperatures will cool back down to normal on Thursday and Friday — 71 degrees— but Seto said it should heat up again for the weekend.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 