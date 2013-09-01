Afternoon Showers, Thunderstorms Possible in Mountains

Although Santa Barbara County's South Coast will see partly cloudy skies Sunday, the National Weather Service said scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and the Cuyama Valley.

Weather officials said the storms are expected to be slow moving, with heavy rainfall capable of producing flash flooding along with mud and debris flows. The precipitation may linger into Sunday evening.

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the South Coast on Sunday with heightened humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

On Monday, partly cloudy skies are expected to clear up by midday on the South Coast with sunshine in the forecast for the rest of Labor Day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s again.

The Cuyama Valley may see more thunderstorms Monday, the weather service said.

A warming trend is forecast for the rest of the week, and temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s by the weekend.

