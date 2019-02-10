Showery Morning Gives Way to Sunny Skies in Santa Barbara

Next weather system expected to hit Central Coast region Wednesday, with another possible for next weekend

A rainbow crosses the Santa Barbara foothills Sunday afternoon, in an aerial view from an airplane flying east over Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. (Louise Casey photo)

Visitors to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse clock tower enjoy sunny skies and great views Sunday afternoon. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Soccer teams play through showery conditions Sunday morning at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Skies had cleared by Sunday afternoon, and Monday and Tuesday are expected to by sunny, with the next storm hitting the area on Wednesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A showery morning yielded to mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon as the latest winter storm moved through Santa Barbara County.

Rainfall totals for the 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. were pretty much as advertised: Most areas received between a tenth and a third of an inch.

There were a few heavy downpours during the morning hours, but they were short-lived.

Alisal Reservoir in the Santa Ynez Valley was the wettest spot in the county with 0.47 inches, just edging out Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta at 0.46 inches.

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with a potentially wetter storm hitting the region Wednesday, and more rain possibly on tap for next weekend.

Daytime highs should be in the upper 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .