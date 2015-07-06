Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:43 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Showstoppers Brings to the Stage ‘Once On This Island,’ a Musical Tale of Love and Betrayal

By Moorea Warren for Showstoppers Musical Theatre | July 6, 2015 | 9:05 a.m.

The Calypso-flavored family musical Once On This Island comes to life from July 23-25 at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara, with the Showstoppers Youth Ensemble.

Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here.

“This production is a wonderful way for the talented youth in our community to spend their summer,” Showstoppers Musical Theatre board president Claudia Tyler said. “They are currently rehearsing, singing and dancing, learning their craft and preparing to bring this musical tale of love and betrayal to the stage.”

From Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Tony Award-winning creators of Ragtime and Seussical, comes a glorious musical, full of capricious gods, island magic and joyous dance numbers, all wrapped in an infectious Caribbean score.

Once On This Island is the tale of a peasant girl, Ti Moune, on her quest to prove that love is more powerful than the forces of prejudice, hatred and death. Her story begins when she rescues Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, and they fall in love.

Unfortunately, the pompous gods who preside over the island have made a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death — with Ti Moune’s life hanging in the balance. As the story unfolds, the characters learn that the capacity to love is more powerful than society’s prejudices.

Once On This Island is directed by Radu Azdril, with the able assistance of Melissa Marino, vocal director, and Melanie Johnson, dance instructor. Production is led by the board of Showstoppers Musical Theatre, president Claudia Tyler, treasurer Luisa Gonzalez and secretary Marian Azdril (who also costumes the show).

Once On This Island will be performed at 7 p.m. July 23, 24 and 25. General admission tickets are $15, students and seniors are $12 (ages 12 to 18 with ID), children are $7 (age 11 or younger). Discount information is available on the Showstoppers Musical Theatre Facebook page. Groups of 10 or more may call 805.682.9713  for pricing.

Showstoppers is a Santa Barbara-based musical theater training program that provides students the opportunity to learn by participating in a quality musical theater production. The program focuses on teaching youth about all aspects of musical theater. Young performers of all skill levels are welcome, and no previous experience is required. Its shows feature large casts, so all members enjoy the opportunity for featured parts, lines, solos or small group songs.

— Moorea Warren represents Showstoppers Musical Theatre.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 