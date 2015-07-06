Showstoppers Brings to the Stage ‘Once On This Island,’ a Musical Tale of Love and Betrayal

Advice

The Calypso-flavored family musical Once On This Island comes to life from July 23-25 at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara, with the Showstoppers Youth Ensemble.

Tickets range from $7 to $15 and can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here.

“This production is a wonderful way for the talented youth in our community to spend their summer,” Showstoppers Musical Theatre board president Claudia Tyler said. “They are currently rehearsing, singing and dancing, learning their craft and preparing to bring this musical tale of love and betrayal to the stage.”

From Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Tony Award-winning creators of Ragtime and Seussical, comes a glorious musical, full of capricious gods, island magic and joyous dance numbers, all wrapped in an infectious Caribbean score.

Once On This Island is the tale of a peasant girl, Ti Moune, on her quest to prove that love is more powerful than the forces of prejudice, hatred and death. Her story begins when she rescues Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, and they fall in love.

Unfortunately, the pompous gods who preside over the island have made a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death — with Ti Moune’s life hanging in the balance. As the story unfolds, the characters learn that the capacity to love is more powerful than society’s prejudices.

Once On This Island is directed by Radu Azdril, with the able assistance of Melissa Marino, vocal director, and Melanie Johnson, dance instructor. Production is led by the board of Showstoppers Musical Theatre, president Claudia Tyler, treasurer Luisa Gonzalez and secretary Marian Azdril (who also costumes the show).

Once On This Island will be performed at 7 p.m. July 23, 24 and 25. General admission tickets are $15, students and seniors are $12 (ages 12 to 18 with ID), children are $7 (age 11 or younger). Discount information is available on the Showstoppers Musical Theatre Facebook page. Groups of 10 or more may call 805.682.9713 for pricing.

Showstoppers is a Santa Barbara-based musical theater training program that provides students the opportunity to learn by participating in a quality musical theater production. The program focuses on teaching youth about all aspects of musical theater. Young performers of all skill levels are welcome, and no previous experience is required. Its shows feature large casts, so all members enjoy the opportunity for featured parts, lines, solos or small group songs.

— Moorea Warren represents Showstoppers Musical Theatre.