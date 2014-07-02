Showstoppers Musical Theatre Ventures ‘Into the Woods’

Come along, into the forest, and witness the “true telling” of classic fairytales — and their not-so-predictable endings. This summer, Showstoppers Musical Theatre presents Into the Woods, written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Into the Woods follows the story of the Baker and his Wife (played by Jason Gonzalez-Larson and Sommer Fox) as they journey to find four items: “a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a slipper as pure as gold.” They must gather these items within three days in order to reverse an infertility curse that the Evil Witch (Katie Vineall) has placed on them.

Along the way, they meet a number of classic storybook characters, such as Jack of beanstalk-fame (Tommy Mooy), Little Red Ridinghood (Sarah Sugano), Rapunzel (Marina Saake) and Cinderella (Courtney Morse). As the various characters meet up, their individual struggles become intertwined, and morals eventually unfold for both the characters — and the audience.

This delightful, convoluted tale is musically composed by Sondheim, who expertly articulates the story’s moments, developments and themes through beautiful, nontraditional harmonies and rhythms. This musically exquisite show is directed by Radu Azdril, with vocal direction by Melissa Marino and costuming by Marian Azdril.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. July 17-19 in the La Colina Junior High School auditorium. The longer first act has its own ending, is a play unto itself, and is fun and appropriate for all ages. Older children and adults will appreciate the more mature humor in the second act. You will absolutely not want to miss this magical, must-see musical!

Advance (discount) tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for children. Tickets at the door are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Click here for more information.

— Dana Winner represents Showstoppers Musical Theatre.