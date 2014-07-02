Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Showstoppers Musical Theatre Ventures ‘Into the Woods’

By Dana Winner for Showstoppers Musical Theatre | July 2, 2014 | 8:50 a.m.

Come along, into the forest, and witness the “true telling” of classic fairytales — and their not-so-predictable endings. This summer, Showstoppers Musical Theatre presents Into the Woods, written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Into the Woods follows the story of the Baker and his Wife (played by Jason Gonzalez-Larson and Sommer Fox) as they journey to find four items: “a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a slipper as pure as gold.” They must gather these items within three days in order to reverse an infertility curse that the Evil Witch (Katie Vineall) has placed on them.

Along the way, they meet a number of classic storybook characters, such as Jack of beanstalk-fame (Tommy Mooy), Little Red Ridinghood (Sarah Sugano), Rapunzel (Marina Saake) and Cinderella (Courtney Morse). As the various characters meet up, their individual struggles become intertwined, and morals eventually unfold for both the characters — and the audience.

This delightful, convoluted tale is musically composed by Sondheim, who expertly articulates the story’s moments, developments and themes through beautiful, nontraditional harmonies and rhythms. This musically exquisite show is directed by Radu Azdril, with vocal direction by Melissa Marino and costuming by Marian Azdril.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. July 17-19 in the La Colina Junior High School auditorium. The longer first act has its own ending, is a play unto itself, and is fun and appropriate for all ages. Older children and adults will appreciate the more mature humor in the second act. You will absolutely not want to miss this magical, must-see musical!

Advance (discount) tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for children. Tickets at the door are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $7 for children. Click here for more information.

— Dana Winner represents Showstoppers Musical Theatre.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 