Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Showstoppers Youth Ensemble Presents ‘Sweeney Todd’ Musical

By Claudia Tyler for Showstoppers Youth Ensemble | July 11, 2013 | 3:42 p.m.

The Showstoppers Youth Ensemble will present the Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with performances at 7 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday in the auditorium at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

Showstoppers tell the eerie tale of Sweeney Todd, a 1979 musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

Set in 19th century England, the musical tells the story of Benjamin Barker, aka Sweeney Todd, who returns to London after 15 years of transportation on trumped-up charges. When he finds out that his wife poisoned herself after being mistreated by the judge who wrongfully sentenced him, he vows revenge on the judge and, later, the whole world. He teams up with a local pie shop owner, Mrs. Lovett, while he kills his barber clients and she finds and interesting way to hide the bodies.

The production will be directed by Radu Azdril, with vocal direction by Eleni Pantages, costume design by Marian Azdril and Olivia Bourke, and lighting design by David Johnson of The Granada Theatre.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Showstoppers Youth Ensemble was originated to give Santa Barbara youth an opportunity to hone their skills on Broadway show material. Past plays include Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, Children of Eden and Fiddler On The Roof. Expect an awesome production!

This sung-through musical, school edition is  rated PG (not suitable for young children).

For more information on the Showstoppers production of Sweeney, call Marian Azdril at 805.682.9713 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Claudia Tyler represents Showstoppers Youth Ensemble.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 