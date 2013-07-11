Showstoppers Youth Ensemble Presents ‘Sweeney Todd’ Musical

The Showstoppers Youth Ensemble will present the Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with performances at 7 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday in the auditorium at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

Showstoppers tell the eerie tale of Sweeney Todd, a 1979 musical thriller with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

Set in 19th century England, the musical tells the story of Benjamin Barker, aka Sweeney Todd, who returns to London after 15 years of transportation on trumped-up charges. When he finds out that his wife poisoned herself after being mistreated by the judge who wrongfully sentenced him, he vows revenge on the judge and, later, the whole world. He teams up with a local pie shop owner, Mrs. Lovett, while he kills his barber clients and she finds and interesting way to hide the bodies.

The production will be directed by Radu Azdril, with vocal direction by Eleni Pantages, costume design by Marian Azdril and Olivia Bourke, and lighting design by David Johnson of The Granada Theatre.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Showstoppers Youth Ensemble was originated to give Santa Barbara youth an opportunity to hone their skills on Broadway show material. Past plays include Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, Children of Eden and Fiddler On The Roof. Expect an awesome production!

This sung-through musical, school edition is rated PG (not suitable for young children).

For more information on the Showstoppers production of Sweeney, call Marian Azdril at 805.682.9713 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Claudia Tyler represents Showstoppers Youth Ensemble.