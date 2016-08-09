Murder Suspect Nicolas Holzer’s Siblings File Lawsuit to Cut Him Out of Inheritance

He is accused of slaying his parents, William Charles Holzer, 73, Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, and his sons, Sebastian Holzer, 13, and Vincent Holzer, 10

The siblings of quadruple-murder suspect Nicolas Holzer filed a lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court last week aiming to prevent him from inheriting property or other assets from the trust of his deceased parents, whom he is accused of killing.

Holzer faces four murder charges for allegedly murdering his parents and his two children: William Charles Holzer, 73, Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, Sebastian Holzer, 13, and Vincent Holzer, 10.

Scott Holzer, who lives in Missouri, and Suzanne Holzer, who lives in Orange County, allege Nicolas “feloniously and intentionally” killed their parents, and therefore is not entitled to inherit any property from them, according to the lawsuit.

William and Sheila Holzer, who got married in 1962, had a family trust that divided the estate in equal shares to their three children.

Scott Holzer is the trustee of the estate, according to court documents filed Aug. 4.

Probate code states “a person who feloniously and intentionally kills a decedent is not entitled to inherit any property from the decedent, including any property or interest under a will or trust created by the decedent,” the lawsuit says.

A conviction is conclusive to show that, according to the lawsuit, but the plaintiffs ask the court to determine Holzer “feloniously and intentionally” killed his parents and therefore is not entitled to any of William and Sheila Holzer’s property.

The siblings say they’ve been deprived of financial support from William and Sheila Holzer as well as deprived of love, comfort, companionship, guidance and other damages.

The lawsuit also seeks damages for costs, including the expenses for funeral, burial and memorial services, and medical expenses from the efforts to save William and Sheila’s lives.

Scott and Suzanne Holzer are being represented in the civil lawsuit by Craig Price and John Eck of Griffith & Thornburgh in Santa Barbara.

Authorities say Holzer called 9-1-1 on Aug. 11, 2014, to report he had murdered his family in their home on Walnut Park Lane near Goleta.

Responders found four bodies with multiple stab wounds, and the family’s Australian shepherd, Dizie, had also been stabbed to death, according to authorities.

Holzer was indicted by a criminal grand jury in October 2014. If convicted, he faces the possibility of a life sentence without the possibility of parole for each murder count.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder charges, and is being held in custody at the County Jail.

His mental health records have been subpoenaed and court-appointed psychologists have been assigned to the case.

The next court date for the criminal case is Oct. 4.

