Sienna Scibird’s Strong Day Powers Bishop Diego Past Fillmore

Golf

The Bishop Diego girls golf team beat the Fillmore Flashes 267-285 at Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore Thursday afternoon behind stellar play from Sienna Scibird.

Scibird shot a 1-under par 35 on the day, leading all scorers.

"This is a great team win," said Bishop coach Mike Cano. "Sienna is our leader and she had a good day on the course."

Bishop freshman Grace Hay had herself a good day as well, shooting a 41.

The Cardinals next play Tuesday against La Reina.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.