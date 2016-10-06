Sienna Scibird’s Strong Day Powers Bishop Diego Past Fillmore

The Bishop Diego girls golf team beat the Fillmore Flashes 267-285 at Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore Thursday afternoon behind stellar play from Sienna Scibird.
Scibird shot a 1-under par 35 on the day, leading all scorers.
"This is a great team win," said Bishop coach Mike Cano. "Sienna is our leader and she had a good day on the course."
Bishop freshman Grace Hay had herself a good day as well, shooting a 41.
The Cardinals next play Tuesday against La Reina.
