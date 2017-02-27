Sierra Altmeyer, Michael Stefanic Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

UC Santa Barbara softball infielder Sierra Altmeyer and Westmont baseball infielder Michael Stefanic were recognized as Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. Last week's honorees, San Marcos water polo standout Paige Hauschild and Dos Pueblos wrestler Noam Dessibourg were also honored this week.

Altmeyer hit two home runs, including a two-run blast in the final inning to cap a four-run rally in a 6-5 win over No. 20 Missouri. She finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Stefanic hit a solo home run in a 6-1 first-game win over Biola and won the nightcap with a two-out, two-run single in the 10th for a 6-5 win. Westmont swept rival Biola and improved to 9-2 on the year.

This week's honorable mentions were: Evan Kling (Dos Pueblos baseball), Ian Churchill (San Marcos baseball), Wes Ghan-Gibson (SBCC baseball), Eric Childress, UCSB men's basketball), Gina Jacobson (SBCC diving), and Sophie Trumbull (San Marcos girls water polo).

Due to President's Day, there was no luncheon last week. Those honorees received their awards today as well.

Hauschild scored seven goals and had four steals in leading the Royals to an 11-4 win over Corona Del Mar in the CIF Division 1 quarterfinals, advancing them to the Final Four for the second straight year. In the final against Laguna Beach, she held Olympic gold medalist Aria Fischer to one goal.

Dessibourg finished second in the 160-pound weight class at the CIF Southern Divisional Finals, losing the final in overtime. On the day, he had two pins and two major decisions, helping the Chargers finish as a CIF runner-up. At the Masters Meet, he reached the quarterfinals.

