Softball

Sierra Altmeyer’s Two Homers Spark UCSB Softball to Sweep

By UCSB Sports Information | May 8, 2016 | 2:30 a.m.

DAVIS – Sierra Altmeyer's two home runs led UCSB (26-26, 9-8) to a two-game sweep of UC Davis (15-31, 4-13) in Saturday's doubleheader, 7-2 and 5-4 in the nightcap. The freshman went 5-6 overall with five RBIs and two runs.

After earning its fourth win in its last five outings, UCSB now moves into a tie with Long Beach State for third place in the Big West.

With the two victories, the Gauchos have claimed their second consecutive series victory.

Senior pitcher Ashley Ludlow threw 106 pitches over her four innings of work, including 28 pitches in the first inning alone, while earning her 10th win of the season in the opener.

Senior Samantha Stark and freshman Altmeyer both went 2-2 in the game.

Altmeyer's first hit of the game was a leadoff home run into left field. She is second in the Big West conference with 41 runs batted in.

Stark would follow in the third inning with a home run of her own.

Freshman Ashley Wright closed the game in the circle forcing three groundouts to four of the batters faced.

Thanks to a strong first inning and late home runs by Emily Brucelas and Altmeyer, the Gauchos ( completed a perfect Saturday, winning 5-4 in their second game of the day.

After a three-run homer by UCD's Katie Robertson tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Brucelas quickly answered back with a solo home run to left field to put her team back up by one.

In the top of the seventh, Altmeyer doubled the Gauchos' lead with a solo homer of her own, giving them a crucial two-run cushion.

Needing two runs to send the game to extra innings, the Aggies cut the deficit to one when Brianna Warner picked up an RBI with a triple to left field.

Fortunately for the Gauchos, senior pitcher Ashley Ludlow would not give up another hit for the rest of the game, as she bounced back to pick up the final two outs and notch her second save of the season..

Wright (3-0) maintained her perfect starting record this season after pitching the first five innings before being subbed out in the sixth.

