College Basketball

Sierra Cavaletto’s Trey Lifts SBCC Over De Anza in MTXE Tourney Opener

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 9, 2018 | 10:18 p.m.

SBCC outscored De Anza 10-0 in the last 2:53 on Friday night and Sierra Cavaletto tossed in the game-winning bucket as the Vaqueros rallied for a 51-48 win over De Anza in the first round of the MTXE Tournament in the Sports Pavilion.

Santa Barbara (3-0) fell behind 14-3 in the first eight minutes and trailed 29-21 at the half. The Vaqueros fell behind by seven (48-41) when Hannah Lee hit two free throws for De Anza (0-3) with just under three minutes to play.

Meagan Moore and Jennae Mayberry made back-to-back steals on the press and Mayberry converted a layup and free throw to cut the deficit to four points. SBCC misfired on its next three shots, then Lauren Noggle tossed in a 5-foot bank shot on an assist from Aaliyah Pauling to pull the Vaqueros within a basket, 48-46, at 0:42.

The Dons turned it over in the backcourt and Noggle fed Cavaletto, who got free in the right corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Vaqueros their first lead of the game, 49-48, with 30.2 seconds left.

“It all goes back to practice, where we do situations like that with the clock running down,” said Cavaletto, a 5-8 guard from Dos Pueblos High who nailed an 18-foot buzzer-beater from nearly the same spot to knock off Taft 69-68 in the season opener seven days ago. “We were prepared for that. They put me in off the bench and you always have to be ready and know what to do.

 “We just needed to communicate and get back on track in the second half. We always seem to be able to turn bad into good.”

The key 3-pointer was Cavaletto’s only bucket of the night.

Pauling led the Vaqueros with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Meagan Moore added 11 points and Noggle, another DP alum, contributed 10 points, 15 rebounds and three steals.

Lee topped the Dons with 14 points while Yasmin Woodruff had 12 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

In other first-round games, MiraCosta (3-0) defeated Chabot 92-78, Cabrillo downed San Mateo 76-63 and in the late game, Solano got past Victor Valley 64-56.

The Vaqueros will take on Solano (2-2) in the second semifinal on Saturday at 8 p.m. MiraCosta and Cabrillo will square off in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. 
 

