Sierra Club Endorses Doreen Farr for 3rd District Supervisor

Fran Farina, co-chairwoman of the Sierra Club’s Los Padres Chapter Political Committee, announced Wednesday the chapter’s endorsement of Doreen Farr for 3rd District supervisor.

“We are elated to endorse someone who has demonstrated leadership on the issues our chapter cares about most – from traditional Sierra Club concerns with forest management and wilderness to the growing challenges with land use, coastal protection and energy development,” Farina said.

The Sierra Club gave all candidates the opportunity to explain their positions on key issues before choosing to endorse Farr. “We were particularly happy to see that at the top of Ms. Farr’s priorities is to ‘champion land use policies to protect neighborhoods and the environment, house our workers, preserve agriculture and protect open space, especially the Gaviota Coast,’ ” Farina said.

In thanking the chapter, Farr said she was grateful that her long-standing advocacy for preserving Santa Barbara’s environment, agriculture and the Gaviota Coast has been recognized. “I’m heartened that people are rallying to preserve Santa Barbara’s natural wonders and resisting urban sprawl and development pressures,” she said. “While virtually all our community’s environmental leaders have endorsed me individually, the local Sierra Club chapter’s endorsement will be a beacon for voters that I’m the best environmental candidate in this tough race."

The Los Padres Chapter of Sierra Club urges all of its members to be actively involved in local elections, especially the June 3 election for supervisor that could well determine the future of environmental protection and stewardship in Santa Barbara County.

To learn more or to become involved, click here for the chapter’s Web site.