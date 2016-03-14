Sierra Club Endorses Salud Carbajal For Congress

The Sierra Club has made Salud Carbajal its choice in the race to replace Congresswoman Lois Capps.

Earning the support of the Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters, Carbajal has proven that he is the best candidate to fight for solutions to climate change and protecting our pristine coastline. Carbajal was also named an environmental hero by the Community Environmental Council.

“Salud Carbajal is a proven environmental champion and leader in protecting our coastline and open spaces on the Central Coast. He has worked across party lines to address climate change and make investments in clean, sustainable energy solutions that have created well-paying jobs on the Central Coast. That’s why he’s our choice for Congress,” said Fran Farina, co-chair of the Los Padres Chapter Political Committee of the Sierra Club.

Founded in 1892, the Sierra Club is a well-established advocate for protecting America’s open spaces and the wildlife that call them home. It is committed to promoting clean energy solutions that encourage American innovation and energy efficiency.

It also works to protect public health and ensure safe and healthy communities that are free of air and water pollution.

“I have fought to protect our coastline, preserve our open spaces and make our planet a better place for future generations,” said Carbajal. “I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of the Sierra Club and am grateful to the grassroots leaders of the Sierra Club on the Central Coast for their environmental stewardship and support. Together, we will continue our work to preserve our natural environment and strengthen our middle class by attracting new clean energy industries to the Central Coast.”

Other community and elected leaders already endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress include the following:

» U.S. Congressmember Lois Capps

» California State Assemblymember Das Williams

» California Attorney General Kamala Harris

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson

» Superintendent of Public Instruction, ret. Jack O’Connell

» Retired Secretary of Education Gary Hart

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» Santa Barbara County Treasurer - Tax Collector - Public Administrator Harry Hagen

» Santa Barbara County Auditor Controller Robert Geis

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

» San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx

» San Luis Obispo Councilmembers Carlyn Christianson, Dan Riviore and John Ashbaugh

» Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Lee

» Grover Beach City Councilmember Mariam Shah

» Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty

» Carpinteria Vice-Mayor Fred Shaw

» Carpinteria Councilmembers Al Clark and Brad Stein

» Goleta Councilmember Michael Bennett

» Santa Barbara Councilmembers Gregg Hart, Cathy Murrillo and Terri Zuniga

» Santa Barbara City College Trustee Marty Blum

» Hope Elementary School District Trustee Tony Winterbauer

» Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee Diana Perez

» San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee Chair Pat Harris

» Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Chair​ Daraka Larimore-Hall

— Cory Black is a publicist representing Salud Carbajal for Congress.