Sierra Club Event to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Wilderness Act

Meet S.C.A.P.E. artists, Sierra Club members, district foresters, trail and hike experts, plus guest juror and noted local wildlife artist Patti Jacquemain at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry & Gallery, 120 Santa Barbara St.

Join in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act and view over 100 inspirational paintings, with 40 percent of sales benefiting the Los Padres Chapter of Sierra Club.

Enjoy live music with keyboardist singer/songwriter Ruston Slager and accompanists, as well as refreshments, a raffle, wine bar, maps/advice and lots more.

Art will continue to be on display Sept. 20-21, with selected pieces through Oct. 4.

— Bonnie Freeman is the coordinator of the Wilderness/50 celebration to benefit the Los Padres Chapter of Sierra Club.