Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:08 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Robert Bernstein: Sierra Club Group Hikes Buena Vista Trail to ‘Hidden Benches’

Trek is just 3 miles round trip, and the elevation gain is only 700 feet, but there are some steep sections

One a recent hike on the Buena Vista Trail, Sierra Club hikers take a break on a wooden bench dedicated to Brad Darrach. Click to view larger
One a recent hike on the Buena Vista Trail, Sierra Club hikers take a break on a wooden bench dedicated to Brad Darrach. (Robert Bernstein photo)
By Robert Bernstein | January 20, 2017 | 10:19 a.m.

This past Sunday our Sierra Club group hiked from the Romero Canyon trail to the Buena Vista Trail to the "hidden benches". We had an energetic group of people for this fairly short, but very steep hike.

Here are my photos.

The hike is just three miles round trip. And the elevation gain is just 700 feet.

But most of that elevation gain happens in about half a mile! That is a 30-percent grade, as steep as the steepest street in San Francisco.

It is one of the few hikes where I strongly recommend a hiking pole or stick.

We were fortunate to have some overcast for much of the hike. It can be hot even in winter as there is little shade.

I usually recommend a liter of water, more than usual for such a short distance. The good news: There is no poison oak or other hazards, so people are able to dress light!

The first bench is a wooden bench dedicated to Brad Darrach, 1921-1997.

When I first did this hike in 2003 the bench was made of actual logs strapped together with rope. It was very beautiful.

But over the years, the rope decayed and it just fell apart. The new bench is not as artistic, but it is very solid.

Unfortunately, the spot is hemmed in with thick chaparral, so the view is not so great from the bench.

Here are my photos from 2003.

The new bench also apparently has some splinters! Avid hiker Lisa managed to get a nasty one in her leg when she slid over to make room for others.

Fortunately, visiting medical scientist Michael was able to use my Swiss Army Knife tweezers to patiently tease out Lisa's splinter. Lisa was kind enough to let me share my photos of the process!

The second bench is made of stone, dedicated to Mark James Andros, August 16, 1952 - March 7, 1961.

This is in a very scenic spot, with sweeping views up and down the coast. It was our snack spot.

Robert Bernstein regularly leads hikes on local trails for the Sierra Club.
 

A second bench is made of stone abd dedicated to Mark James Andros. Click to view larger
A second bench is made of stone abd dedicated to Mark James Andros. (Robert Bernstein photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 