Sierra Club Hikes to Hidden Benches on Buena Vista Trail in Montecito

On Sunday we had 10 people on our Sierra Club hike to the hidden benches on the Buena Vista trail in Montecito.

The Buena Vista trail is a connector between the Romero Road trail and the San Ysidro trail. It has a lot of up and down, and it is very steep in places.

The section that we hiked is a fire road, so it is very exposed, with almost no shade. Apparently, four-wheel-drive vehicles can climb steeper grades than hikers with two feet, because it is very slippery going down!

We were fortunate that it was overcast on the way up or else the heat would have been brutal. Our hike was very short, just three miles round-trip. And only about 700 feet gain from the bottom to the top. But with all of the up and down it is actually about 1,000 feet of climbing. And did I mention it is steep?!

Everyone had a good time visiting the hidden benches; for most of the hikers the benches were a new discovery.

And the views up and down the coast were quite spectacular!

