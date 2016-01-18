Sierra Club Invites All Ages to Join Wilderness Basics Course

Outdoors

Going into our local forest and building confidence and camaraderie is the signature goal of the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club’s Wilderness Basics Course, which takes place Feb. 24 through May 4, 2016. Additionally,

“Nature walks can make you healthier and happier by driving out obsessive, negative thoughts,” reports The Week Magazine, citing a Stanford University study recently released.

According to UC Berkeley researchers, “awe-inspiring experiences can help you live longer” because feelings of wonder are linked to fewer inflammatory proteins, reducing stress on the immune system.

Research also suggests that green spaces may also help children's cognitive abilities.

The Los Padres Chapter’s Wilderness Basics Course students from Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties have their own take on the experience, which is open to teens and adults of various fitness levels.

“Although I felt comfortable spending hours hiking outdoors from dawn to dusk, venturing into the realm of overnight backpacking seemed a major jump that I did not feel comfortable making on my own,” said graduate Arturo Hernandez. His confidence increased so much that he is now a hike leader, complete with first aid and basic survival skills.

A very experienced backpacker who took the class on a friend’s recommendation, Stephen Bryne, found that, “While you may think that you know it all, there is always more to be learned,” especially from new techniques, technology and local experts.

Novice backpacker Irene Rauschenberger had a scary incident before she took the course when a sunny day turned very cold: “The knowledge and skills learned from WBC could have eased the problems and discomfort we encountered on Mt. Langley... the training could actually save your life and others,” she stressed.

“It’s designed to help you learn how to be prepared, overcome fears and, to quote John Muir: ‘Climb the mountains and get their good tidings,’” she added.

Now in its seventh year, Wilderness Basics Course students range from teens to seniors, are single, part of a couple or a family, and their experiences range from novice to day-hiker to expert.

Local experts will discuss topics such as equipment, outdoor clothing, navigation, first aid and safety, weather, water filtration, cooking, hiking techniques and wilderness ethics, among many others.

It’s not just a classroom, students will apply this wisdom by enjoying day hikes, camping and backpacking trips in Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Join the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club and the many people who have found new insights, enjoyment and adventure in the outdoors. Fair warning: it could change your life.

For details, go to the course's Facebook page or website. For direct questions, contact [email protected] or 805.524.7170.

— John Hankins represents the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club.