Sierra Diaz, Raquel Cordero pace Carpinteria Softball Over Bishop

Softball

Carpinteria's offense came alive in the third inning, and the Warriors romped to a 15-3 non-league softball win over Bishop Diego on Tuesday.

After trailing 2-0 after two innings, the Warriors erupted for two runs in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and seven runs in the sixth inning.

Sierra Diaz went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored; Raquel Cordero belted a grand slam in the sixth inning and went 2-4 on the day.

On the mound, Amanda Blair struck out 9 nine and picked up the win.

Kara Murray and Taylor Woodward both went 2-3 for Bishop.

