Softball

Sierra Laughner Belts 2 Three-Run Homers to Power Dos Pueblos to Sweep of Righetti

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 6, 2018

Sierra Laughner set the tone for the Dos Pueblos softball team in both games of a doubleheader sweep at Righetti on Thursday.

Laughner started both games with three-run homers in the first inning of 5-2 and 11-2 victories.

In the opener, Brianna Castro went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Alison Gaspar also went 2-4 and scored a pair of runs. Mason Boyle went 2-2 and made a spectacular catch in the right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, said coach Jon Uyesaka.

Alison Speshyock earned the win and Talia Bloxham got the save in the opener,

In the nightcap, Nova Sinskul and Castro both singled in the first inning before Laughner blasted her home run.

Unlike the first game, when DP stranded 11 baserunners, 11 the Chargers left only six on base.

DP executed some plays in the fourth inning. Mckenzie Ramirez led off with a double and Josy Uyesaka followed with a RBI double then stole third. Bloxham squeezed Uyesaka home.

In the fifth, Sinskul and Castro singled and Ramirez knocked them in with a single. Speshyock came up and hit a 0-2 pitch over the right-center field fence for her first home run. It was only her fourth at bat of the season.

In the sixth, Uyesaka lined a hit to right-center scoring Boyle and Laughner.

Talia Bloxham picked up the win and Speshyock closed it out.

Dos Pueblos (5-4) plays another non-league doubleheader on Saturday against Newbury Park. The first game is at 10 a.m.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at

