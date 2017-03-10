Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:42 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Sierra Laughner Gives Dos Pueblos a Big Lift in Doubleheader Sweep

Anya Schmitz of Dos Pueblos beats a throw home to score a run in the Chargers’ 5-4 win over Righetti in the first game of a doubleheader. Click to view larger
Anya Schmitz of Dos Pueblos beats a throw home to score a run in the Chargers’ 5-4 win over Righetti in the first game of a doubleheader. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 10, 2017 | 8:02 a.m.

Freshman Sierra Laughner hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Dos Pueblos to a 5-4 win over Righetti in the first game of a softball doubleheader Thursday at DP.

Freshman Sierra Laughner reacts after hitting a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh for DP. Click to view larger
Freshman Sierra Laughner reacts after hitting a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh for DP. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Chargers carried the momentum from the dramatic win into the second game, erupting for six runs in the first inning en route to an 8-3 victory and a sweep against the defending Pac 8 champions.

"What a great way to start her career at DP," coach Jon Uyesaka said of Laughner, who smacked her double with the bases loaded.

Wtih the score tied 4-4, Janet Salas doubled to the right-field fence and moved to third on a single by Sienna Wagner. Nova Sinskul drew a walk, setting the stage for Laughner. She also had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

The Purdue-bound Wagner went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Senior pitcher Gabby Gandall won her first game of the season.

In the nightcap, Wagner ripped a two-run hit to left in the first inning and Josy Uyesaka followed with a three-run double to lef-center. Briana Castro hit a sacifice fly to right and Uyesaka scored on a ground by to the right side by Schmitz for the sixth run,

DP added two more runs in the second inning as Wagner and Sinskul reached on errors and scored on singles by Uyesaka and Lauren Gerken.

Uyesaka finished 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI, Schmitz, a Brown University signee, went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI, Wagner was 1 for 3 with two RBI and Gerken 1 for 2 with a RBI. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 