Sierra Laughner Gives Dos Pueblos a Big Lift in Doubleheader Sweep

Softball

Freshman Sierra Laughner hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Dos Pueblos to a 5-4 win over Righetti in the first game of a softball doubleheader Thursday at DP.

The Chargers carried the momentum from the dramatic win into the second game, erupting for six runs in the first inning en route to an 8-3 victory and a sweep against the defending Pac 8 champions.

"What a great way to start her career at DP," coach Jon Uyesaka said of Laughner, who smacked her double with the bases loaded.

Wtih the score tied 4-4, Janet Salas doubled to the right-field fence and moved to third on a single by Sienna Wagner. Nova Sinskul drew a walk, setting the stage for Laughner. She also had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

The Purdue-bound Wagner went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs.

Senior pitcher Gabby Gandall won her first game of the season.

In the nightcap, Wagner ripped a two-run hit to left in the first inning and Josy Uyesaka followed with a three-run double to lef-center. Briana Castro hit a sacifice fly to right and Uyesaka scored on a ground by to the right side by Schmitz for the sixth run,

DP added two more runs in the second inning as Wagner and Sinskul reached on errors and scored on singles by Uyesaka and Lauren Gerken.



Uyesaka finished 2 for 2 with a double and four RBI, Schmitz, a Brown University signee, went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI, Wagner was 1 for 3 with two RBI and Gerken 1 for 2 with a RBI.

