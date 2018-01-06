Sierra Palladino Scores Late Equalizer in San Marcos’ Draw With Sunny Hills

Girls Soccer

The San Marcos girls soccer team fell behind early but managed a 1-1 draw against Sunny Hills in a non-league matchup on Saturday.

Sunny Hills scored on a penalty in the 10th minute and held a 1-0 lead until San Marcos' Zoe Ise crossed the ball from the right side, where Hayden Shinn was making a back-post run. Shinn then laid it back to Sierra Palladino, who tapped the ball in to tie the match.

The 1-1 score stood to the end.

The Royals' record now stands at 1-3-1 on the season.

