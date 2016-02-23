Sierra Palladino’s Last-Minute Free Kick Puts San Marcos in Soccer Quarterfinals

Girls Soccer

Sierra Palladino scored on a free kick in the 80th minute, lifting San Marcos to dramatic 3-2 victory over Flintridge Prep on Tuesday and advancing the Royals to the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer playoffs.

San Marcos will host third-seeded San Luis Obispo in a quarterfinal game on Thursday. San Luis Obispo defeated Claremont 3-2 on penalty kicks.

The Royals scored shortly after getting off the bus in Flintridge. Lucia Lynn finished a cross from Danielle Anderson.

Flintridge Prep tied the score in the 20th minute and the score remained 1-1 at halftime.

Lynn tallied her second goal of the game to put the Royals up 2-1 in the 52nd minute. She ran on to a through ball from Olivia Jones on the right side of the penalty area and beat the goalkeeper.

Flintridge Prep pressured to get the equalizer and got it on a free kick with less than nine minutes to go in regulation.

The Royals avoided overtime when the left-footed Palladino buried her second free-kick goal of the playoffs.

San Marcos is now 15-2-3 on the season.

