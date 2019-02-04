Pixel Tracker

Sierra Property Group, Inc. Now Includes Environmental-Safety Consultants, Inc.

By Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Group, Inc. | February 4, 2019 | 9:26 a.m.
Kevin Roberson
Sierra Property Group, Inc., an industry leader in Santa Barbara real estate management, is expanding its services following the company’s acquisition of Environmental-Safety Consultants, Inc. (ESCO), which helps California businesses achieve and maintain compliance with Cal-OSHA and Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Sierra Property Group, Inc. acquired ESCO on Jan. 1. The new environmental health and safety services being offered by ESCO/Sierra Property Group, Inc. will complement and expand the services already available to Sierra’s existing facilities and commercial clients.

“Sierra has a strong commitment to offering comprehensive services to our commercial clients and high-tech facilities management clients alike. Adding ESCO’s proven background in environmental, health and safety to our portfolio just made sense,” said Kevin Roberson, new CEO of ESCO and co-owner of Sierra Property Group, Inc., along with his wife and business partner Michelle Roberson.

Sierra Property Group, Inc. manages 1,000 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta. The new environmental safety services will extend to clients in California and nationwide, primarily in the construction and high-tech industries.

With 40 years of property management experience, Sierra has been providing timely, professional property management services to commercial and residential properties throughout Santa Barbara County.

Sierra’s goal is to custom-tailor its services to satisfy each client’s needs, opting for quality service over quantity or the number of clients.

Kevin Roberson said ESCO’s team of environmental health and safety professionals will provide environmental permitting, acquisition and maintenance; compliance with Cal-OSHA and federal OSHA regulations; hands-on and online employee safety training; and guidance for businesses to navigate California’s strict standards for protecting employees.

Services include on-site inspections, creating written safety programs, OSHA certifications, and crisis response consulting if the client company experiences an emergency.

“Most business owners don’t know that if you have more than 10 employees, you are required to have a written and effective injury and illness prevention plan, an emergency action plan, and a fire prevention plan, and that all employees must be trained on these annually,” Roberson said.

“This is the kind of work that ESCO does to prevent businesses from receiving fines from Cal-OSHA and other regulatory agencies and that we will continue to offer for all our clients,” he said.

Sierra and ESCO are at 5290 Overpass Road, Bldg. C. Call 805-692-1520, email [email protected] or visit http://sierrapropsb.com and www.e-esco.com.

