Sierra Property Management Celebrates Silver Anniversary

Sierra Property Management, a well-known name in the Santa Barbara real estate management world, is marking its 25th anniversary in business this year.



Sierra Property Management was founded in 1993 by Rebecca Cohn with only a few managed properties. The company was bought two years ago by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Michelle Roberson.

Today, Sierra Property manages 1,000 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta.

The Robersons’ combination of legal, real estate, property-management and construction expertise makes them a powerhouse management team for Sierra Property Management.

Michelle Roberson serves as company president and oversees residential property management as well as in-house legal and compliance issues.

She is an attorney and licensed real estate broker who owns her own real estate litigation law firm in Santa Barbara, The Roberson Firm.

She earned a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law and has been recognized as a “Rising Star” in Super Lawyer Magazine for 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

She serves on the board of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, Santa Barbara Rental Property Association, and Santa Barbara Women’s Lawyers Association.

Kevin Roberson’s role at Sierra Property Management focuses on commercial property management, operations, facilities, maintenance and construction.

A licensed real estate salesperson, he is also a professional, licensed civil engineer and general contractor.

He previously worked for the Santa Barbara Public Works Department as a project engineer, as well as in project management for three companies focusing on facility management, construction, maintenance, design, water resource capital improvements and managing municipal facilities projects.

He has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

Sierra Property Management is at 5290 Overpass Road, Bldg. C, Santa Barbara. Call 805-692-1520, email [email protected] or visit http://sierrapropsb.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management.