Saturday, September 1 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sierra Property Management Celebrates Silver Anniversary

By Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management | September 1, 2018 | 12:36 p.m.
Michelle and Kevin Roberson.
Michelle and Kevin Roberson.

Sierra Property Management, a well-known name in the Santa Barbara real estate management world, is marking its 25th anniversary in business this year.
 
Sierra Property Management was founded in 1993 by Rebecca Cohn with only a few managed properties. The company was bought two years ago by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Michelle Roberson.

Today, Sierra Property manages 1,000 rental units, including apartments, residential and commercial properties, from Carpinteria to Goleta.

The Robersons’ combination of legal, real estate, property-management and construction expertise makes them a powerhouse management team for Sierra Property Management.

Michelle Roberson serves as company president and oversees residential property management as well as in-house legal and compliance issues.

She is an attorney and licensed real estate broker who owns her own real estate litigation law firm in Santa Barbara, The Roberson Firm.

She earned a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law and has been recognized as a “Rising Star” in Super Lawyer Magazine for 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

She serves on the board of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, Santa Barbara Rental Property Association, and Santa Barbara Women’s Lawyers Association.

Kevin Roberson’s role at Sierra Property Management focuses on commercial property management, operations, facilities, maintenance and construction.

A licensed real estate salesperson, he is also a professional, licensed civil engineer and general contractor.

He previously worked for the Santa Barbara Public Works Department as a project engineer, as well as in project management for three companies focusing on facility management, construction, maintenance, design, water resource capital improvements and managing municipal facilities projects.

He has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

Sierra Property Management is at 5290 Overpass Road, Bldg. C, Santa Barbara. Call 805-692-1520, email [email protected] or visit http://sierrapropsb.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for Sierra Property Management.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 